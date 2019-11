Hollywood’s Most Hated?

Paltrow’s unrelatable quotes and pricey Goop products landed her on top of Star magazine’s Most Hated Celebrity list in 2013. “I was like, ‘I’m the most hated celebrity? More than, like, Chris Brown?’ What did I do?” Paltrow retorted a few years later during an appearance on BBC News’ Hardtalk with Stephen Sackur.