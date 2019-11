#MeToo Moment

Amid ongoing investigations into a number of sexual assaults allegedly committed by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, Paltrow added her name to the list of accusers in October 2017. The actress remembered being “petrified” of Weinstein while filming the 1996 film Emma at age 22. In an interview with The New York Times, Paltrow praised then-boyfriend Brad Pitt for protecting her at the time.