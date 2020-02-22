Bella Hadid

Models stick together! Bella is a longtime friend of Hailey’s, thanks to their ties to the industry. Hailey also turned to Bella when Justin was diagnosed with Lyme disease, from which Bella also suffers. “I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women!” Hailey tweeted in January 2020.