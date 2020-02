Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is by far Hailey’s closest BFF. The pair have matching tattoos, and Jenner hosted her pal’s bachelorette party in September 2019. “She was actually best friends with Kylie [Jenner], and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland [Baldwin],” the reality star told Elle in her June 2018 cover story. “Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her.”