Hailey Bieber Finally Clarifies the Justin, Selena 'Timeline': Revelations

The Best Parts of Her Marriage to Justin

Hailey called the “Yummy” artist her “best friend,” adding: “There’s nothing better than being with the person that makes you smile the most, makes you laugh the most, like, he’s just literally the best human to me ever.”

She explained that she isn’t “as sensitive” to criticism about her relationship now than she used to be. “He’s a person who has been through a lot and he shouldn’t have gotten to the other side of a lot of what he’s been through,” she continued. “He’s overcome so many different things in his life [from] being famous so young and the fact that he’s as normal as he is … I just love him. … He understands me more than anybody ever has in my whole life, and I think that goes both ways.”