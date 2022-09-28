Hailey Bieber Finally Clarifies the Justin, Selena 'Timeline': Revelations

The Selena Gomez of It All

Hailey declared that she was never involved with Justin romantically at the same time as the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. “When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point,” she explained. “I’m not interested in doing that and I never was. … I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody.”

She went on to tease that she’s “literally never talked about this ever,” noting that she could “understand” how some fans may have interpreted the timeline differently “from the outside.”

Hailey continued: “That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there’s a very long history there. … It has nothing to do with me. I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Hailey revealed she and Gomez have spoken in the years since she married Justin. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love,” she said. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine. … Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like, ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”