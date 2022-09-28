Hailey Bieber Finally Clarifies the Justin, Selena 'Timeline': Revelations

What Happened at the 2021 Met Gala?

“I did hear people yelling. It wasn’t making me almost cry. I think seeing the video back after made me like, ‘Damn, that sucks. That’s the energy people are putting out.’ … It was disrespectful to me [and] to my relationship,” she recalled of attending the 2021 Met Gala with her husband and being met with fans screaming Gomez’s name. “It just was [disrespectful] — period, the end. But I think I’ve endured so much disrespect and I still do to this day there was a part of me that was just like, ‘Another day, another negative slay.'”

Following the September 2021 event, Hailey realized how “important” it is to have “a support system” to help through even the “really dark” times. She also revealed that she attended a seven-day “therapy intensive” at the end of 2021 into early 2022.

“There’s also this weird twisted thing where I’m like, ‘I don’t get to feel that way because I have an amazing life and I’m so blessed and I’m so fortunate,'” she continued. “It’s almost like my dialogue in my head feels like, ‘Get the f–k over it, you don’t get to feel that way because there are people in this world that are really struggling and you’re not.’ That’s sometimes how I feel like I talk to myself. … I’ve had to really try to be more gentle with myself.”