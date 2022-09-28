Hailey Bieber Finally Clarifies the Justin, Selena 'Timeline': Revelations

Why Her and Justin’s Engagement Got Backlash

The model opened up about being “really young” when she and Justin got engaged, which she “personally never thought” would be her experience. “The timing was obviously very rapid and very fast,” she recalled. “Now being four years past that [and] looking back on it, I totally get it. I’m like, ‘Yeah, that seemed really drastic and really crazy,’ but that was what we felt was a decision between the two of us and it felt correct for the two of us at the time.”

Hailey admitted that “the timeline” of what went down in Justin’s previous relationship before their engagement was tricky. “The only people who really know the truth of the situation and what the timeline really was and how it happened and how it went down are, like, me and him,” she asserted, adding, “I was there and I was living it every day.”