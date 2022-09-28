Hailey Bieber Finally Clarifies the Justin, Selena 'Timeline': Revelations

Why People Think She ‘Stole’ Justin From Selena

The former Drop the Mic cohost pointed out that some people have been seemingly rooting for her and the “Sorry” singer to fail since before they even tied the knot. “It just comes from, like, the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else, and that’s fine,” she said. “Like, you can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case.”

Hailey said that she almost feels a “numbness” to receiving nasty messages from social media users. “It still happens to this day. … But you just reach a point where you just, like, you have to just ignore it.”

The drama also takes a toll on Hailey’s husband. “I know that for him that’s hurtful because if we have moved on, why can’t you?”

She went on to send a message to any Gomez fans who continue to send her hate, noting: “The first thing I would say is you’re not obligated to like me, but I believe that no matter what there can always be mutual respect between people and to me that means, you don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to like me, but you don’t have to say anything either because behind this person that you’re looking at on a screen is a person with a brain and a heart and emotions and issues that I face and so do you. … Just mutual respect and decency and know that what you say can have impact and know that.”