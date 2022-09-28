Hailey Bieber Finally Clarifies the Justin, Selena 'Timeline': Revelations

Why She Said Marriage Is Hard Work

“What I mean when I said hard work is just, like, there’s compromise [and] there’s sacrifices. I feel that way in most relationships in my life, even friendships, even work relationships, like, they can be tough,” she clarified. “I didn’t mean it just overall. … It’s literally the best thin ever. The whole sentence of what I said was like, ‘He’s my best friend. I love coming home to him but, like, yeah, it takes work because I’m 25 years old and I have a life and I have a career. I have my own friends, so [I’m] trying to balance making my wants and needs and hopes and dreams work while meshing my life with another human who has his hopes and dreams and career. Like, we’re busy people and we want to be in a marriage so we’re making it work and sometimes it’s hard.”