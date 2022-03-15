Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

January 2022

“My son, Maceo, of his own volition did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car,” Berry told AARP the Magazine in January 2022, referring to her son with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. “I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.'”

She added: “It was a very real moment for all of us. I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he’d said something poignant. It meant a lot to us. I have two children with two different fathers. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are OK with the decisions I’m making.