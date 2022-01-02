Top 5

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Halle Berry and BF Van Hunt Are Not Married After Instagram Confusion
Halle Berry and Van Hunt. Courtesy of Halle Berry/Instagram
January 2022

The pair sparked marriage speculation after Berry snapped a photo of the pair kissing inside a tropical chapel. However, hours later, she confirmed they were just joking and actually intended to her post to wish her followers a happy new year.

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. 😂 Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts,” she captioned a selfie with Hunt on January 1. “Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated 😜 #nomoreswipes4me #Januaryfoolsday.”

