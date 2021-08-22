May 2021

“We do this thing called whatever the f–k we want! 💋” Berry wrote alongside a photo of the twosome sharing a kiss. The actress was rocking red heart sunglasses and a simple T-shirt paired with a bikini bottom.

After a troll commented, “I think you love him more than he loves you!” the Catwoman star replied,”ummmm don’t think so … not this time.”

Another person responded, “You give me hope. We are the same age … twice divorced … I’m disenchanted with dating and then I see you two.”

Berry replied, “Never give up on love…Keep your heart open and it will find you!”