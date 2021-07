2. He Has a Son

Hunt is the father of a teenage son named Drake.

“I can’t imagine anybody not wanting to explore the opportunity to be a father, if you should decide to have a child. I also think that decision shouldn’t be made by everybody. It’s a wonderful opportunity,” Hunt previously told UrbLife.com. “I’m really enjoying it. I really don’t look at it as giving my son something I did not have. I really do enjoy being his father.”