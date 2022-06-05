Jack Wagner

The Love on the Vines star tied the knot in 1993 with fellow soap star Kristina Wagner after meeting on the set of General Hospital. The pair, who share son Peter and late son Harrison, called it quits 13 years later in 2006. (In June 2022, Harrison was tragically found dead at the age of 27.)

In 2015, the coparents reunited on screen in Hallmark’s hit series When Calls the Heart.

Following his split from Kristina, the Missouri native sparked a romance with his former Melrose Place costar Heather Locklear. The two dated for four years before getting engaged in August 2011, but called off the engagement just three months later.

In May 2013, Wagner revealed he had been dating his Bold and the Beautiful costar Ashley Jones for over a year, but they parted ways by 2015.