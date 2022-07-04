Lori Loughlin

The Full House alum eloped with husband Mossimo Giannulli in November 1997, just two days before Thanksgiving. The couple have since welcomed daughters Bella and Olivia Jade. Loughlin played Abigail Stanton on the Hallmark series from 2014 to 2019, before stepping back from the show amid the college admissions scandal.

After serving two months in prison in late 2020 for her part in the scandal she reprised the role for GAC Family’s When Hope Calls Christmas special in December 2021. Giannulli, for his part, spent five months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud before being released in April 2021.