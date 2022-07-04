Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside Erin Krakow, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry and More Stars’ Love Lives

By
Lori Loughlin Attends Her 1st Red Carpet Since Prison Stint and College Admissions Scandal: Photos
 Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
13
13 / 13
podcast

Lori Loughlin

The Full House alum eloped with husband Mossimo Giannulli in November 1997, just two days before Thanksgiving. The couple have since welcomed daughters Bella and Olivia Jade. Loughlin played Abigail Stanton on the Hallmark series from 2014 to 2019, before stepping back from the show amid the college admissions scandal.

After serving two months in prison in late 2020 for her part in the scandal she reprised the role for GAC Family’s When Hope Calls Christmas special in December 2021. Giannulli, for his part, spent five months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud before being released in April 2021.

Back to top