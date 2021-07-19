Halsey and Alev Aydin’s Relationship Timeline

July 2021

The singer reflected on her “crazy” decision to not discuss Aydin publicly because she didn’t want to hear anyone else’s opinion.

“I’ve never talked about him before,” Halsey told Allure for their August 2021 issue. “I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn’t.”

She continued: “Nobody knew I was dating someone. … As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I’ve met someone, we’re going on dates, it’s getting serious, they’ve moved in, we’re planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender.'”

Halsey did open up about how the romance started after the duo were “really good friends” for four years.

“When the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with,'” Halsey shared at the time. “Part of the reason it took Alev and I so long to start dating was because I liked him so much.”