News Halsey Spotted Out With Ex Yungblud at L.A. Protest Amid Rumored Evan Peters Split By Mariah Cooper 5 hours ago Shutterstock 5 3 / 5 Taking a Stand Halsey first spoke out about the death of George Floyd on Thursday, May 28. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Keep This 10-Pack of Disposable Face Masks in Your Bag to Stay Safe These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News