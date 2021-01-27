Lido

Halsey dated Norwegian producer Lido in 2015 and the pair continued living together for some time after their relationship ended. “When we met, I was nobody; things changed very quickly. A lot of people in my life freaked out,” she told Billboard shortly after the breakup. “I didn’t have the chance to say, ‘I’m sorry, let me explain.’ It was kind of like, ‘If you can’t keep up, f–k you. I have to keep going.'”

The “Graveyard” writer later told Rolling Stone of the relationship, “I had killed off a version of myself just so we could make our love work. Sometimes you’re in a relationship for so long and you become a different person. You lose yourself because you change for that person.”