Matt Healy

In 2013, Halsey said that The 1975 — and specifically lead singer Matty Healy — had been “influential” to her career “because of his lack of care” and his lyrics. The following year, the duo began dating. “I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched,” she told Billboard magazine in 2015. “But if you think he’s the first red wine-drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I’ve been associated with, you’re out of your f–king mind.”