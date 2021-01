Yungblood

Hasley dated Yungblud from November 2018 to September 2019 after she DM’d him on Instagram. “Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f–ked up,” she tweeted following the split. “Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.” The two were rumored to have briefly rekindled their romance in 2020.