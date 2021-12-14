Amelia’s Displeasure With Her Mother’s Social Media Posts

In December 2021, the Rinna Beauty founder made headlines after she posted a video of her daughters and Delilah’s boyfriend, Eyal Booker, dancing to Rod Stewart’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

Amelia called her mother out for sharing the TikTok on her social media, writing, “No way you posted this.” She also added: “Plz no. Like we said we’d do it for you not for the internet thank y.”

Shortly after Rinna deleted the post, the Bravo personality shared a new video of her dancing to the song alone, writing, “This kids doing it so much cuter but whatever.”