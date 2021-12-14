Hamlin Family Drama Over the Years: Health Issues, Social Media Shade and More

Amelia’s Eating Disorder

In April 2018, Amelia got honest about her journey to recovery after struggling with an eating disorder.

“I feel comfort with finally posting something that I wish I was confident enough to post long ago,” the California native captioned side by side photos of her one year prior compared to her currently. “Last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally … . Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. Once I got the help that I needed, shortly after the second photo was taken, I began to try to love myself for me.”

As Rinna discussed her daughter’s eating disorder on the Bravo reality series one year later, Amelia reflected on the decision to share her story with the world.

“I didn’t tell anyone I planned to ‘come out,’ so to speak. Instead, I took my phone down to the beach to be alone and started drafting an Instagram post — just writing it down helped me a lot. I started crying. Even for me, it was powerful to read the truth. I felt lighter,” she wrote in a vulnerable essay for Glamour magazine in June 2019. “I wish I could pull up a screen and show the world a play-by-play of my past.”

Amelia also called out the people claiming her mother didn’t help her, detailing, “My mom tried to help me so much, but every time I’d just be like, ‘No, I’m fine, I’m just on a weight-loss journey.’ To have people saying she didn’t do enough hurts my heart so much. If they could only see how much I rejected her help and how much I pushed her away — it hurts me for her.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association at (800) 931-2237.