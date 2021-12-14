Hamlin Family Drama Over the Years: Health Issues, Social Media Shade and More

Delilah and Amelia’s Participation on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

After being accused of lying about her eating disorder to get “air time” on RHOBH, Amelia called out the accusations.

“I usually don’t post these. But this really got to me. Lying about a mental illness is disgusting. Something I hope nobody would ever do. I seriously can’t believe I’m being accusing of lying about anorexia to get more ‘air time’ sorry but I’m forced to be on the housewives by my mom,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2020. “Ask anyone it’s the last thing I want to do. I couldn’t care less about air time. So f—k you.”

The model quickly made headlines for her use of the word forced, which she later clarified.

“CAN EVERYONE PLEASE CALM DOWN AND STOP!!! My mom is so so amazing. She ‘encouraged’ me to be on the show in my opinion I was 12 and didn’t know what it was going to be like. And I’m so glad that she encouraged me to do so. I’ve been able to touch so many souls with my story,” Amelia explained via her Instagram Stories that same month. “All I was trying to say was that I’m not just on this show for a f—king story line you guys chill.”

She added: “Obviously it’s been six years. I could have stopped filming long ago. Can you just all chill? I haven’t ’cause I have a story to tell to HELP people and now I’ve become super close to all the women and I love them. Like would you wanna be on national television at 12???????????”

Rinna, for her part, addressed the situation on Instagram, writing, “I may do a lot of things, but I don’t force anyone to do anything. So chill.”