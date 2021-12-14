Hamlin Family Drama Over the Years: Health Issues, Social Media Shade and More

Delilah’s Overdose

During a November 2021 Instagram video, Delilah recalled how an attempt to seek treatment for her panic attacks with a psychiatrist turned into her being over-prescribed “three milligrams of Xanax a day.”

“My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol,” Delilah shared during the video. “I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

Delilah’s visit to an Arizona center, which she emphasized was not a rehab facility, helped her kick her dependence on Xanax, but she continued to face other symptoms as a result of her declining mental health.

“I’m having seizures left and right,” she said. “My health is getting scary. … Unfortunately, I was I think a medical risk, so I was politely asked to leave after three weeks of being there and making a best friend.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).