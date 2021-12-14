Hamlin Family Drama Over the Years: Health Issues, Social Media Shade and More

Lisa and Harry’s Reaction to Amelia’s Relationship With Scott Disick

Amelia sparked romance rumors with Scott Disick in October 2020, which shocked Rinna and Harry at the time.

“It’s a what the f—k moment. You’re like, ‘What the f—k?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids,” the Days of Our Lives alum told her costar Erika Jayne in a June 2021 episode. “We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it.”

Three months after their relationship was mentioned on RHOBH, Us Weekly broke the news that Amelia and Disick had split after less than one year of dating. Rinna noted that her opinion of the romance didn’t play a role in the breakup.

“There’s never one reason why I think people split up, you know. Now’s the time to heal, now’s the time for everyone to heal,” the Veronica Mars alum told host Andy Cohen during the October 2021 reunion episode.

Harry, who also voiced his disapproval of the major age gap in the past, later offered an update on how his daughter was doing after calling it quits with the Talentless cofounder.

“Look, Amelia’s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo,” the Mad Men alum said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2021. “I have no idea [about the breakup]. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo. Put it that way.”