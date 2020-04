The Magic Tricks

Hannah Ann wasn’t impressed with Peter’s quarantine magic tricks. The model interacted with fans who criticized his posts in April.

“Imagine how satisfied Hannah Ann must be to see her ex doing magic on Instagram,” one user tweeted at Hannah Ann.

A second replied, “HAHAHA she’s like BYE BITCH see ya never, THE QUEEN @HannahannSluss WON!!!!”

Hannah Ann then retweeted the posts.