Hannah Brown Reveals Family Murder, ‘DWTS’ Turmoil and More in Book

Mental Health Struggles

Brown suffered from depression her sophomore year of college and felt like her parents told her to get over it, saying, “You have no reason to be sad.” After a meltdown at the beach, they sent her to her family doctor — not a therapist or psychiatrist — and he gave her medication. She didn’t take it, however. After encouragement from her sorority sisters her junior year, Brown tried the meds. “The medication didn’t have any negative effects. I was fine. And while the meds didn’t fix everything for me, they definitely allowed me to care more. To invest in my life again,” she wrote.