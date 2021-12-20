He Briefly Appeared on ‘The Bachelorette’

While Hannah and Patrick’s relationship continued to have ups and downs as they got older, he supported her when she was the Bachelorette, appearing on her season for the hometown dates.

“Family is everything. I’ve been home for a bit recently and it feels really good to be with my people who have been with me through. it. all,” Hannah wrote in July 2019 via Instagram. “Our families didn’t sign up for this. We are the ones who said yes to the vulnerable opportunity to find love this way. But thank you to the people who loved us first, and continue to support us on this journey of love, [heartbreak], and life lessons!”