His Substance Abuse Battle

In her memoir, Hannah hinted that Patrick had issues with partying. “My relationship with my brother had always been strained, and for the last couple of years, it was clear that he’d been running with a rough crowd,” she wrote about the months leading up to his March 2020 overdose. “He’d been drinking. He’d done all kinds of drugs, both uppers and downers, and my parents didn’t seem to be able to do anything to stop him.”

While Hannah admitted that she was “angry” when she first heard that her brother unknowingly took an opioid that was laced with three times the lethal dose of fentanyl, she traveled to see him in the hospital and ultimately paid for his rehab.

“It looked like he was almost embarrassed to see me; as if I was the mom and he was scared about what I might say. And I might have acted that way toward him in the past. But as he lay there, looking so broken, it hit me: I was just so glad that he was alive,” she recalled. “I didn’t want him to be scared of me. This wasn’t the time to lecture him. ‘I’m so glad you’re OK,’ I said. I told him I loved him. And I prayed with him.”