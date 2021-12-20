Their Childhood Struggles

In God Bless This Mess, Hannah is candid about having a strained relationship with Patrick when they were kids.

“My parents’ relationship had a direct effect on my relationship with my brother, too. My brother, Patrick, was two-and-a-half years younger than me, and I resented him so much,” she wrote. “He was always doing something ‘wrong.’… The way I saw it back then was Patrick’s misbehaving caused fights, which made me try even harder to do anything I could to not cause fights. … The fact that Patrick made them get into arguments made me want to take out all my anger on him. And I did. Not only did I tell him to go away all the time and try to keep him from playing with my friends, but we’d get into physical fights when he refused to move, or wouldn’t listen to me. And sometimes I was really aggressive.”