Where Hannah and Patrick Stand in 2021

While promoting the book in November 2021, Hannah gave Us an update on how things were going with her brother.

“I love my brother and I’m just so thankful for all the changes that he’s made in his life — because that just really impacted the way that our family dynamic is. Both of us have kind of gone on our own journey of healing,” she said, adding that they were the first members of the Brown family to “seek … help” through therapy amid their respective struggles. “That’s really cool and I’m really proud of him for that.”