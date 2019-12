Mayim Bialik

The Blossom alum posted pics of her preparing sufganiyot, a deep-fried jelly doughnut that’s eaten at Hanukkah in remembrance of the miracle at the temple in Jerusalem, when one day’s worth of oil kept a lamp lit for eight days. “Happy Chanukah !!! #vegan #sofganiyot … Recipe is in my cookbook (Mayim’s Vegan Table)!!!” she wrote on December 22.