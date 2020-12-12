Vanessa Grimaldi

The Bachelor alum, 33, posed with fiancé Joshua Wolfe on December 10. “Hopefully by night 8 I’ll have memorized the words,” she captioned the Instagram post. “I love that @jbrwolfe & I are able to celebrate, respect and learn about each other’s religion. It’s such a blessing! The Holidays are MUCH different this year. Call, FaceTime, write a card and personally drop it off to loved ones. Coming together this year & having human connection is so important. Sending everyone so much love.”