Eddie Redmayne

“As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand,” the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star said in a statement in June 2020. “I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

Three months later, Redmayne told the Daily Mail that he was upset by the “vitriol” directed at Rowling even though he disagreed with her stance. The Tony-winning actor explained that he has many “trans friends and colleagues” who are “having their human rights challenged around the world and facing discrimination on a daily basis,” but disavowed the “absolutely disgusting” attacks being hurled at Rowling online.

“Similarly, there continues to be a hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating,” the Oscar winner added in September 2020.