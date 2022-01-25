Evanna Lynch

“I’m so saddened to see trans people feeling abandoned by the HP community,” Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, wrote on Twitter in June 2020. “I think it’s irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic over Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo wouldn’t. That said, as a friend and admirer of Jo I can’t forget what a generous and loving person she is.”

At the time, Lynch reiterated that “trans women are women.” However, the actress was also quick to clear up rumors that the cast had turned against Rowling in response to her tweets.

“I’ve talked to all the cast, they all have great respect for her even if they don’t agree with her beliefs. I really strongly disagree with the narrative that there’s a rift,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said during a January 2022 appearance on GB News. “She has her beliefs and she’s doing her thing. We all have strong beliefs and it’s been a very difficult conversation. I want there to be healing and I don’t want us to keep fighting.”