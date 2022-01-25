Robbie Coltrane

Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, defended the author to the Radio Times in a September 2020 interview. “I don’t think what she said was offensive, really,” he said at the time. “I don’t know why, but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended. They wouldn’t have won the war, would they?”

He continued, “That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight, and carry on.’ I don’t want to get involved in all of that because of all the hate mail and all that s–t, which I don’t need at my time of life.”