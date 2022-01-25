Top 5

What the ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Has Said About Where They Stand With J.K. Rowling Amid Controversy

By
Robbie Coltrane What the Harry Potter Cast Has Said About Where They Stand With JK Rowling
Robbie Coltrane Joel Ryan/AP/Shutterstock
Robbie Coltrane

Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, defended the author to the Radio Times in a September 2020 interview. “I don’t think what she said was offensive, really,” he said at the time. “I don’t know why, but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended. They wouldn’t have won the war, would they?”

He continued, “That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight, and carry on.’ I don’t want to get involved in all of that because of all the hate mail and all that s–t, which I don’t need at my time of life.”

