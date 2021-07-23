Emma Watson

The actress briefly dated actor Francis Boulle in 2008. While attending Brown University, she had relationships with financier Jay Barrymore from 2008 to 2009, musician Rafael Cebrián from 2009 to 2010, singer George Craig in 2010, her Perks of Being a Wallflower costar Johnny Simmons in 2011, her college classmate Will Adamowicz from 2011 to 2012 and rugby player Matthew Janney in 2014. After graduation, she moved on with actor Roberto Aguire in 2015 and entrepreneur William “Mack” Knight from 2015 to 2017. Us broke the news of her romance with Glee alum Chord Overstreet in 2018, but she was spotted kissing tech CEO Brendan Wallace later that year. Watson has been in a relationship with businessman Leo Robinton since 2019.