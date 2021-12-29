Top 5

Stories

Pics

‘Harry Potter’ Cast Remember Their ‘Awkward’ On-Set Crushes in HBO Max Special: Emma Watson, Tom Felton and More

By
Harry Potter Cast Remember Their Awkward On-Set Crushes in HBO Max Special
 Grant Pollard/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
6
3 / 6
podcast
NewYear_121021_600x338

Daniel Radcliffe

After filming the final move in the series, Radcliffe sent costar Helena Bonham Carter a personal note, which he read aloud during the HBO Max special. “Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your costar and coaster in the fact I always ended up holding your coffee,” he teased. “I do love you and I wish I’d just been born 10 years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance.”

The Miracle Workers star also remembered getting hands-on “coaching” from Watson about crafting the perfect texts to girls. “We had that kind of older brother, younger sister thing,” the philanthropist said of her relationship with Radcliffe.

Back to top