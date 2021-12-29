Emma Watson

The Bling Ring actress recalled the exact moment she knew Felton was someone special. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God had looked like and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on on a skateboard,” she dished. “And I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him.”

Years later, during a 2018 outing, Watson attempted to skateboard with Felton — and posed in a backward cap, sending fans into a frenzy.