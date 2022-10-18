Offering Praise

In October 2022, Watson gushed about her bond with Felton in the foreword for his memoir.

“You know that person in your life who makes you feel seen? That person who is somehow a witness to all that unfolds? That person who knows — really knows — what is happening to you and what you’re going through, without anything having to be said? For me, that person is Tom Felton,” she wrote. “The friendship we share has allowed me to move through some of the most challenging and soul-searching moments of my life.”

The actress noted that the duo “struggle” to explain “the nature” of their friendship, adding, “For more than 20 years now we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times that people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ ‘You must have kissed!’ ‘There must be something!’ But what we have is far deeper than that. It’s one of the purest loves I can think of.”

Watson concluded the dedication by calling her former costar a “little piece of my soul.”