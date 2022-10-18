Cancel OK
Harry Potter’s Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s Sweetest Friendship Moments Over the Years

Revisiting the Past Harry Potter Emma Watson and Tom Felton Sweetest Friendship Moments Over the Years
According to an excerpt from Felton’s memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which was obtained by the Daily Mail, the actor had a special bond with Watson.

“I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear,” Felton allegedly wrote. “That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.”

The U.K. native recalled rumors swirling when he was a teenager about Watson’s crush on him. “I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different,” he continued. “My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that.”

Felton added: “I don’t think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else. We were kindred spirits. I know for certain I’ll always have Emma’s back and she’ll always have mine too.”

