Revisiting the Past

According to an excerpt from Felton’s memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which was obtained by the Daily Mail, the actor had a special bond with Watson.

“I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear,” Felton allegedly wrote. “That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.”

The U.K. native recalled rumors swirling when he was a teenager about Watson’s crush on him. “I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different,” he continued. “My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that.”

Felton added: “I don’t think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else. We were kindred spirits. I know for certain I’ll always have Emma’s back and she’ll always have mine too.”