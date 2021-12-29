The Highly Anticipated Return to Hogwarts

During the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special, Felton and Watson were filmed sharing an embrace and a dance as they reunited at Hogwarts.

The Flash alum recalled feeling “very protective” of Watson during their time working on the film series, noting, “I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to [this] day.”

The activist, for her part, added, “I think the truth of it was Tom was the one that I could often be more vulnerable with.”