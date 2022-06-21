Amber Heard

The Aquaman actress spoke to Allure about her distaste for labels in their December 2017 issue.

“It’s limiting, that LGBTQ thing,” Heard said at the time. “It served a function as an umbrella for marginalized people to whom rights were being denied, but it loses its efficacy because of the nuanced nature of humanity. As we become more educated and expand the facts of our nature, we keep adding letters. It was a great shield, but now we’re stuck behind it. It’s so important to resist labels. I don’t care how many letters you add. At some point, it’s going to spell ‘WE ARE HUMAN.'”