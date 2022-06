Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star opened up to her fans about her sexuality after debuting her romance with non-binary musician G Flip in May 2022.

“I know some of you won’t understand this or agree with this, but for me it is about the person. It is about their heart,” Stause said in an Instagram video. “For me, I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don’t really care what the physical form is.”