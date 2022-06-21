Harry Styles

The One Direction alum thinks no labels is the way of the future. In the June 2022 issue of Better Homes and Gardens, Styles talked about the “outdated” expectations people have for him to publicly define his sexuality.

“I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” the “As It Was” singer said. “The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.”