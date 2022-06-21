Kit Connor

Connor played bisexual rugby player Nick Nelson in the Netflix coming-of-age series Heartstopper. After fans of the series began speculating about his sexuality online, the English actor responded to the public debate via Twitter.

“Twitter is so funny man,” he wrote in May 2022. “Apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do.” During an appearance on the “Reign With Josh Smith” podcast, he commented on the subject again.

“I mean, for me, I feel like I’m perfectly confident and comfortable with my sexuality,” Connor said. “I’m not too big on labels and things like that. I’m not massive about that, and I don’t feel like I need to label myself, especially publicly.”