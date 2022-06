Lily-Rose Depp

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter told Nylon in 2016 that labeling sexuality is “not that big of a deal.”

“If you like something one day then you do, and if you like something else the other day, it’s whatever,” Depp explained at the time. “You don’t have to label yourself because it’s not set in stone. It’s so fluid and there’s so much pressure on kids to label themselves and say, ‘This is what I am, this is what I like.’”