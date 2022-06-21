Miley Cyrus

When asked about her sexuality during a 2015 Facebook Q&A, the “Malibu” singer replied, “I never want to label myself! I am ready to love anyone that loves me for who I am! I am open!”

In 2016, Cyrus told Variety that meeting a gender-neutral person at the LGBTQ center in Los Angeles helped her understand her own gender identity better.

“I saw one human in particular who didn’t identify as male or female. Looking at them, they were both: beautiful and sexy and tough but vulnerable and feminine but masculine. And I related to that person more than I related to anyone in my life,” the Disney Channel alum said.

“Even though I may seem very different, people may not see me as neutral as I feel. But I feel very neutral. I think that was the first gender-neutral person I’d ever met. Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not.'”