Shay Mitchell

In 2017, Mitchell commented on being repeatedly asked about her sexuality because her character on Pretty Little Liars, Emily, dated women.

“Look, Emily doesn’t label herself, and I don’t label myself either. I fall in love with the spirit of somebody. Love is love, and that’s something that I’ll keep saying,” she told Maxim. Mitchell went on to play other LGBTQ+ characters including Peach Salinger on You and Stella Cole in Dollface.